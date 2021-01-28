Stay tuned to catch all the live updates here

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 28:

10:35 am: Maharashtra: MNS lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station in Mumbai against the Energy Minister Nitin Raut, Energy Secretary and Best General Manager for not fulfilling the promises made regarding concession in the electricity bill.

10:25 am: Delhi Police issued notices to at least 20 farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Balbir S Rajewal for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally. They have been asked to reply within 3 days: Delhi Police

10:15 am: Karnataka: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting being held under the leadership of CLP leader Siddaramaih before the beginning of Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru today.

10:03 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit two hospitals where police personnel injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 have been admitted in north Delhi.

9:56 am: 147 districts in the country haven't seen a case of #COVID19 in last 7 days, 18 haven't seen a case in last 14 days, 6 have not seen a case in last 21 days & 21 haven't seen a case in last 28 days: Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

9:45 am: 70% of our COVID19 cases are in Maharashtra and Kerala. So far, 153 cases of UK variant have been detected in India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

9:35 am: Earthquake of Magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 IST today: National Center for Seismology

9:20 am: India reports 11,666 new #COVID19 cases, 14,301 discharges and 123 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,07,01,193 Active cases: 1,73,740 Total discharges: 1,03,73,606 Death toll: 1,53,847 Total vaccinated: 23,55,979

9:00 am: Mumbai: Flight carrying the first consignment of COVID19 vaccine to Sri Lanka from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, has been delayed.

8:50 am: Cannabis is a medicinal plant used in painkillers especially for cancer patients. Few other states are also doing R&D on it. At present we are not going ahead with the proposal: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on IIIM proposal to allow legal farming of Cannabis in Goa for medicinal purposes

8:40 am: Karnataka: MC Managuli, JD(S) MLA from Sindagi Assembly passes away at a hospital in Bengaluru. (File pic)

8:35 am: Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 321: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

8:20 am: National Security Advisor Sullivan spoke by phone today with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Sullivan reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s commitment to a strong and enduring US-India strategic partnership based on our shared commitment to democracy: The White House

8:10 am: They discussed the importance of continuing close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting regional security, and renewing efforts to collaborate on global challenges, including COVID-19 and climate change: The White House

8:00 am: Delhi: A blanket of fog shrouds the national capital. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 4°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C for today.

7:45 am: We've been constantly raising our concerns with Italian authorities & we had done so recently as well in view of Republic Day. We've taken up this specific incident with them & conveyed our concerns: Sources on vandalism of Indian embassy in Rome by Pro Khalistani supporters

7:35 am: Safety & security of Indian diplomats&diplomatic premises is the responsibility of host govt. We are hopeful that Italian authorities will take action against perpetrators&prevent such incidents in future:Sources on vandalism of Indian Embassy in Rome by Pro Khalistani supporters

7:15 am: 17 trains are running late on 28th January, due to low visibility and other operational reasons: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR)

7:00 am: Madhya Pradesh: A minor girl was kidnapped and allegedly raped by a man in Vijay Nagar, Indore. "We conducted the search soon after the complaint was filed. We rescued the girl and arrested the accused. Probe underway," says Rajesh Raghuvanshi, ASP, East (Zone - II) (27.01)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan