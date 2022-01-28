New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

7:59 hours: Mizoram reported 2,064 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 13,721, says state health department.

7:39 hours: PM Modi will address the National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital on Friday at 12 noon.

7:15 hours: A fire broke out in a furniture godown in Sumaras Chamunda Complex of Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane. 4 fire vehicles present on the spot engaged in controlling the fire. No casualties have been reported yet, says Bhiwandi Fire Department.

7:10 hours: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting today with southern states, UT's over COVID-19 situation. The meeting, which will be held virtually, will begin at 2.30 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma