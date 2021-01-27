Stay tuned to catch all the live updates here

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 27:

9:00 am: Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND: Delhi Traffic Police

8:45 am: Delhi: Security heightened at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against farm laws.

8:30 am: Delhi: Security tightened at Red Fort in the national capital. A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday.

8:15 am: Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

8:00 am: 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally yesterday. So far, 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range: Delhi Police Sources

7:45 am: Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 339: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

7:30 am: Entry gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Exit is permitted at this station. All other stations are open. Normal services on all lines: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

7:15 am: United States: Khalistan supporters held a protest outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC in support of protest against farm laws in India.

7:00 am: Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yesterday inaugurated Bharat Parv 2021 being held from January 26 to 31 on a virtual platform by Ministry of Tourism due to COVID pandemic situation.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan