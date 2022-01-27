New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 27:

8:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit, with the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in a virtual format today.

7:51 am: Karnataka | Abdul Khadar Nadakattin honoured with Padma Shri award for grassroots innovation. "Country is running with help of farmers, so I did everything for them in 40-45yrs. Most farmers are benefitting with Nadakattin sowing machine. I'm very happy with the award," he said

7:45 am: Former Congress Uttarakhand chief Kishore Upadhyaya likely to join BJP today

7:39 am: Tourists had reduced in Kaziranga National Park due to #COVID19, but this year we'll get double the number of tourists that arrived last year, as our rhinoceros, elephant, & tiger populations have increased; we have better infrastructure: Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya

7:31 am: Rajasthan | A case of gang rape of a minor girl by 2 boys from her school, was registered on Jan 25 in Bichhiwara. Rape survivor is currently hospitalized. Accused names & locations identified but they'll be arrested only after further probe: Dungarpur Dy SP Rakesh Kumar Sharma

7:24 am: As per Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Dy Foreign Min Alexander Grushko received US Amb to Russia John Sullivan,on Jan26. American diplomatic mission head handed over written response of US Admin to draft of bilateral treaty on security guarantees previously submitted by Russia

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan