Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said that the virtual event will begin at 12 pm today.

Here are the LIVE Updates from January 25:

7:26 am: Supreme Court's three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, will today hear the Public Interest Litigation seeking direction to the Centre to declare the Law Commission of India as a statutory body.

7:25 am: The 9th round of India China Corps Commander level talks finished around 2:30 am today. The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am yesterday at Moldo opposite Chushul in Eastern Ladakh sector, reports ANI.

7:15 am: PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees today.

"The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 states and UTs. 7 awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards have been given for Innovation, and five for scholastic achievements. seven children have won in the Sports category while three children have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service," the PMO has said.

