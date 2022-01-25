New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 25:

12:03 pm: Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress to meet via video conferencing today for the selection of candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

11:55 am: Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Deputy CM KP Maurya and other BJP leaders arrive at BJP headquarters for the CEC meeting

11:50 am: India is one of the countries where the Election Commission (EC) can issue notices to people, transfer officials. Our EC and election process set a benchmark for various countries: PM Modi while interacting with Page Samiti members from Gujarat, via Namo app

11:45 am: Vice President of India M.Venkaiah Naidu today urged Election Commission & the citizens to ensure a voter turnout of 75% in the next general elections to make electoral democracy more inclusive and also sought consensus on simultaneous polls.

11:35 am: Today I announce that at every office of the Delhi govt, there will be photos of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. Now we won't put any CM or politician's photos: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at a program on sidelines of Republic Day

11:20 am: Nalanda, Bihar: Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 protested at Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results

11:00 am: Shiv Sena was the first party in the country to contest elections on the issue of Hindutva...BJP new leaders (Nav Hindutvavadi), are not aware of history, someone has torn the pages of their history. But from time to time we'll give them information: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

10:00 am: Soon we will try to do away with (COVID) restrictions and bring your life back to normalcy...will make all efforts in that direction: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at a program on the sidelines of Republic Day, in Delhi

9:30 am: Sensex down over 800 points, currently trades at 56,920.26

9:15 am: Delhi Police installed Facial Recognition Systems(FRS), CCTV cameras to strengthen security in view of #RepublicDay. "We've installed FRS at 30 locations including 6 entry points for frisking. The FRS has a database of 50,000 suspected criminals," said a police official

9:00 am: India reports less than 3 lakh COVID cases- 2,55,874 new cases (50,190 less than yesterday), 614 deaths and 2,67,753 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 22,36,842 Daily positivity rate: 15.52%

8:45 am: Maharashtra | 7 students including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura around 11.30 pm last night. They (deceased) were on their way to Wardha: Prashant Holkar, SP Wardha

8:30 am: Uttar Pradesh: Agra's 'Petha' sellers claim that their business is getting affected due to COVID pandemic "There is decline in sale of petha as tourists are not coming here to see Taj Mahal," said president of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Petha Association

8:00 am: As part of a pre-poll preparedness drive for the BJP in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the party cadres at 11 am Tuesday. Over five lakh BJP members will participate in the virtual meet using the NaMo application.

7:51 am: US President Joe Biden appeared to be caught on a hot mic after a journalist asked him a question related to inflation at the end of his press conference

7:45 am: Mandaviya to hold meeting with health ministers of 9 states, UTs on COVID situation today

7:39 am: Madhya Pradesh | Avi Sharma from Indore awarded with PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Jan 24

"It's a matter of great pride. Avi wrote Ramayana in 2020 & taught free Vedic Math & coding online in 2021. He has received a certificate & Rs 1 lakh," said his mother, Vinita Sharma

7:31 am: LG Anil Baijal to chair DDMA meeting over COVID situation in Delhi on January 27

7:24 am: Delhi | A child trafficking gang busted by the police; four arrested after a police team posed as decoy customers. On probe, photographs of minor children were retrieved from the accused's mobile phones: Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan