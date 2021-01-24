Catch all the LIVE updates of January 24 here.

India and China will hold the 9th round of military level talks today to resolve the ongoing border standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The two sides are engaged in a standoff since May last year amid disputes in border areas and have gradually increased the presence of troops in the region.

#WATCH | "My allegation is that Congress got Subhash Chandra Bose killed....Neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Pandit Nehru could stand in front of his popularity," said BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao yesterday pic.twitter.com/gaJJ6Le4j6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2021

9:00 am: Staff members at all airports in the state are considered frontline workers of COVID19 and permitted for vaccine on priority basis, says Karnataka government.

Circular about airport staff being considered as frontline workers is withdrawn. Only the staff covered as healthcare workers or frontline workers as defined in Centre's instructions will only be included in the list for COVID19 vaccination, it added.

8:45 am: Just In: Narcotics Control Bureau conducts early morning raids in Mumbai's Juhu in connection with Chinku Pathan's drug cartel.

8:00 am: Tamil Nadu records 586 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities, 673 recoveries. Infection tally rises to 8,34,171, death toll 12,309. Number of active cases of the disease in the state now stands at 4,984, says state Health Department.

7:58 am: The COVID-19 vaccine is 99 per cent safe and it is important to get vaccinated. I believe that everyone will come forward for it in coming days, says Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

7:11 am: Ex-gratia granted to next of kin of personnel of Army and paramilitary forces who lose their lives on line of duty will be increased to Rs 15 lakhs from Rs 10 lakhs, says Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.

7:11 am: An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits South Shetland Islands, says US Geological Survey

7:10 am: India and China to hold 9th round of military level talks today to the impasse along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

