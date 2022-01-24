New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:07 hours: BREAKING: India reports 3,06,064 new COVID cases (27,469 less than yesterday), 439 deaths, and 2,43,495 recoveries in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

8:57 hours: Both Centre and judiciary approved release of (1993 Delhi bomb blast convict) Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who has completed his jail term, but due to some unknown reasons, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not signing release papers, says Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Prakash Singh Badal.

This matter should not be kept pending, as it is not in the interest of the state and country. It is an emotional issue, and I request Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal to personally look into it, he added.

8:22 hours: 31 people succumb to COVID-19 in Punjab, toll reaches 16,978, infection tally jumps to 7,13,445 with 5,664 fresh cases. Active case count is at 46,472, says state health department.

7:42 hours: We've not made students' physical presence mandatory in schools. A few districts are opening schools, a few districts are not. Parents may send their wards with permission. We request everyone to follow COVID19-appropriate behaviour, says Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

7:25 hours: Mizoram reported 495 new COVID-19 cases. Active cases stand at 9,468 and total deaths 581, says state health department.

7:07 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees. The conversation, as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), will be held at around 12 noon.

