Today is 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas across the nation to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation. The day will be observed to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road today.

10:10 am: India reports 14,256 new #COVID19 cases, 17,130 discharges, and 152 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,06,39,684 Active cases: 1,85,662 Total discharges: 10,300,838 Death toll: 1,53,184 Total vaccinated: 13,90,592

10:02 am: I hope we all participate in PM Modi's decision to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose & especially educate children & youth about Netaji's life. May lakhs of children take inspiration from his life & contribute in development of the country: HM Amit Shah

9:57 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Guwahati | Watch

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/nlMOIylHnD — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

9:52 am: "The law mandates adequate steps to be taken by the State Governments/UTs for not only providing for welfare measures to be taken but steps to be taken for rescue, protection and rehabilitation of a transgender person," Ministry of Home Affairs in its letter to all States/UTs

9:46 am: Union Home Ministry has written to chief secretaries of all States/UTs on protection rights of transgender persons, ask them to undertake necessary sensitisation programmes for the police and prison officials

9:34 am: Price of petrol & diesel in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal at Rs 93.59 per litre and Rs 83.85 per litre respectively today Petrol & diesel prices per litre - Rs 85.70 & Rs 75.88 in Delhi, Rs 92.28 & Rs 82.66 in Mumbai, Rs 88.29 & Rs 81.14 in Chennai and Rs 87.11 & Rs 79.48 in Kolkata

9:23 am: Tripura: Thick blanket of fog engulfs Agartala leading to low visibility. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department.

9:10 am: Total number of samples tested up to 22nd January is 19,09,85,119 including 8,37,095 samples tested yesterday: ICMR

8:45 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Coimbatore today, on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He will meet farmers, representatives of the MSME sector, trade unions, labourers and weavers during his visit

8:30 am: Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day to start at 9.50am today from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium. No traffic allowed on Vijay Chowk till rehearsal is over. No cross traffic allowed on Rajpath intersections: Delhi Traffic Police

8:00 am: The honour is ours, President Jair M. Bolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare, tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

7:43 am: Delhi: At 5:30 am today, Palam and Safdarjung recorded 9.4℃ and 9.8℃ temperatures respectively, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD)

7:35 am: 16 trains are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons in the Northern Railway region

7:25 am: Kolkata: PM Narendra Modi will address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations today to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

7:15 am: Lucknow: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi yesterday visited 24th “Hunar Haat” at Avadh Shilpgram being held from 22nd January to 4th February with the theme of “Vocal for Local”.

