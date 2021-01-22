New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with the beneficiaries and vaccinators of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi, which he represents in the Lok Sabha, via video conferencing. During the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of the first-hand experience of the beneficiaries after they received vaccine jab.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 22:

9:10 am: Action will be taken against individuals & orgs who will be found making objectionable, indecent and misleading comments against Govt, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and govt officials on social media. This qualifies as cybercrime: Nayyar Hasnain Khan, ADG of Economic Offences Wing

9:00 am: Delhi: Fire breaks out in a building in ITO area, at least 3 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited.

8:50 am: Karnataka: A blast took place at a crusher site in Hunasodu village of Shivamogga district last night, casualties reported. CM BS Yediyurappa tweets, 'A high-level probe into this unfortunate incident has been ordered and strict action will be taken against the culprits.'

8:45 am: Sasikala was admitted to the hospital y'day with CT severity score of 16/25 & her throat swab for COVID turned to be positive, with diagnosis of COVID severe pneumonia with Type 2 Diabetes, Hypertension, Hypothyroidism. She's being treated with COVID protocol: Victoria Hospital

8:35 am: A layer of fog continues to engulf Delhi this morning. Visuals from Singhu border (Delhi- Haryana). Current temperature in the national capital is 6.8 degree Celsius as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

8:25 am: India reiterates its call for the application of the principles of objectivity, non-selectivity and impartiality to form the basis of discussions in the United Nations especially on the issue of religion: India’s Explanation of Position

8:20 am: United Nations including UN Alliance of Civilizations should not take sides and as long as such selectivity exists, the world can never truly foster a culture of peace. We must stand united against the forces that supplant dialogue and peace with hatred and violence: India at UN

8:15 am: The first Indian American to serve as president or Vice President is certainly a historic moment for all of us in this country and a further cementing of the importance of our relationship: Press Secretary, the US, on India-US relations

8:00 am: President Biden, who of course has visited India many times, respects and values the long bipartisan successful relationship between leaders in India and the United States. It looks forward to a continuation of that: Press Secretary, the US, on India-US relations

7:45 am: Ten trains are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons in the Northern Railway region.

7:30 am: Pained by loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. State Govt is providing all possible assistance to affected: PMO. Casualties reported last night in explosion at a railway crusher site in Hunasodu village, Shivamogga.

7:15 am: Maharashtra: Serum Institute of India's vaccine consignment to be dispatched to Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius arrive at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

7:00 am: At least eight people have died in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in Hunasodu village: Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar

