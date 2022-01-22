New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 22:

10:45 am: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Devegowda tested positive for #COVID19. He has no symptoms and his health is stable: Office of HD Devegowda

10:30 AM: Karnataka | A 57-year-old woman in Kudige village of Thirthahalli admitted to hospital with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). Patient was suffering from fever for a few days, following which her blood sample was collected & tested for KFD:Shivamogga Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli

10:15 am: Assam govt issued a new SOP for Republic Day celebration in the state. A total of 1,000 people will be allowed to attend the programme at the state level & 500 at the district level. Pre & post-Republic Day celebration to be avoided, reads the SOP issued in view of COVID-19.

10:00 am: Samajwadi Party & BJP are practicing a similar style of politics because they're benefitting from that kind of politics...The parties who go ahead on the basis of communalism and casteism have only an agenda. They benefit each other, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added

8:30 am: The Additional Secretary & Mission Director NHM writes a letter to states and UT's that if a beneficiary tests positive then all vaccination including precaution dose to be deferred by 3 months after recovery.

8:00 am: Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI at 342 as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

7:51 am: Clubhouse app chat case | Delhi Police interrogating a 19-year-old man from Lucknow in connection with the case. The police found an important lead with the help of technical evidence: Delhi Police sources

7:45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with DMs of various districts today via video conferencing. He'll take direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts: PMO

7:39 am: Counter-terrorism is another key area of cooperation between strategic partners. Failure to cooperate can only embolden terrorists towards more audacity: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at a symposium on “Potential for Indo-European/German cooperation in Indo-Pacific”

7:31 am: Bihar: Gaya Police busted a s*x racket by arresting 13 people including a hotel manager & rescuing 2 women in Bodh Gaya, SSP Aditya Kumar said on Friday. "The women were brought from Sonagachi, Kolkata. Involvement of some high-profile persons has come into the light," he said.

7:24 am: CM Nitish Kumar intentionally raises issues like Pegasus, caste census, population control bill & special status to Bihar on which BJP's stand is already clear. He probably wants to be a contender for PM's post by joining the Opposition: LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan

7:15 am: Semester exams in colleges of Tamil Nadu will be held online from Feb 1 to Feb 20. The exams for the final semester (after June) will be held physically. Govt will take a decision regarding opening colleges after Feb 20: State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan