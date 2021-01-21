New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Whatever happens around us holds a great impact on everyone's life in some way or the other and that is the reason why we need to be updated about the things that are happening around the world. Thus at Jagran English, we try to focus that we cover all the top news of the day so that our readers do not miss out on anything that is going around the world, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give a brief insight of what is going on in around the world.

Today our focus will be on the vaccination in India against the novel coronavirus. The Union Health Ministry has said that a total of 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far while adding that 82 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) were reported on the fifth day of the vaccination drive.

Here are the LIVE updates from January 21:

12:57 pm: We are inducting women warriors in the CoBRA force, the anti-Naxal wing, says CRPF DG Dr AP Maheshwari

12:57 pm: Supreme Court issues notice after hearing a plea filed by BJP Corporator, P Tukaram Shinde, against Bombay High Court order which had dismissed his plea to recognise him as a leader of the opposition

12:15 pm: It is the duty of the Election Commission to ensure that people vote without fear. It is important the Central Forces are deployed here soon. We are certain that names of Rohingyas have been included to voter list in border areas, this should be looked into, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh.

11:51 am: Our scientists have developed two COVID19 vaccines. We believe in 'world is family one family', and have started with providing vaccines to our neighbouring countries: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally in Delhi

11:14 am: Our Apex body will soon decide on felicitating our players and Team India who performed exceptionally well in Australia. We are trying to find a suitable time to felicitate the players before the England series, says Dr Vijay Patil, President Mumbai Cricket Association.

10:41 am: The Uttarakhand Government has asked the Central Government for 20,000 additional vaccines for Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021. The state government has sent a proposal to the Centre in this regard, says State Covid Control Room Chief Dr Abhishek Tripathi

10:36 am: South Delhi Municipal Corporation has passed a proposal regarding mandatory writing of 'Halal meat' or 'Jhatka meat' for the meat being served and sold by restaurants and meat shops, reports ANI

10:10 am: Just In: A meeting between senior police officers and farmers will take place today on the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally

10:10 am: India reports 15,223 new COVID-19 cases, 19,965 discharges, and 151 deaths in last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,06,10,883

Active cases: 1,92,308

Total discharges: 1,02,65,706

Death toll: 1,52,869

Total vaccinated: 8,06,484

10:02 am: Narcotics Control Bureau conducts searches at several locations in south Mumbai, seizes drugs and cash worth crores. Drugs manufacturing unit busted in Dongri area was run by drugs peddler Chinku Pathan who was arrested yesterday, says the probe agency.

9:27 am: Just In: Sensex crosses 50,000 mark in pre-opening session

9:05 am: I am so happy that we retained the trophy. The whole team is very happy with the way we played the series: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on his return to India after winning the Border–Gavaskar Trophy in Australia

8:03 am: 13 persons were injured in a fire that broke out due to a cylinder explosion at a residence in Hyderabad's Mir Chowk police station limits late last night. All injured were admitted to a hospital, reports ANI

7:34 am: United States continues to be one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases. We need to put in place policies and take steps here to address that as well, says White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

7:23 am: Bombay High Court to pronounce its order today in the case related to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issuing notice to actor Sonu Sood for illegal construction at his residence.

7:22 am: Tripura Cabinet has approved the proposal to provide free sanitary napkins to all girls from classes VI to XII, says state Education Minister Ratanlal Nath

7:20 am: All MSME receivables should be paid within 45 days. Delayed payment is a major problem faced by MSMEs. We are thinking to bring a law to protect their interests, says Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma