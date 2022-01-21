New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the live updates of January 21:

8:40 am: "Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura are full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast," President Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the Statehood Day of the three northeastern states said.

8:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day "These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development," PM Modi tweeted

8:20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new circuit house in Gujarat’s Somnath today. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the ceremony will take place via video conferencing at 11am.

8:00 am: Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI at 353 as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

7:50 am: Sukesh Chandrashekhar case | In a letter to DG (Tihar) on Jan 10, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has asked the jail administration to allow it to probe 82 officials and staff of Rohini jail under the Prevention of Corruption Act

7:40 am: The letter subject mentioned the proposal for granting approval under Section 17 (A) of PoC Act against jail officials of Rohini jail No. 10 for conducting enquiry/investigation.

7:30 am: Uttar Pradesh: Police busted an arms manufacturing unit and arrested its operator in Daulatpur area of Mathura, police said on Thursday. "8 pistols, 4 guns, 13 live rounds, and arms manufacturing equipment were seized during the drive," said SSP Gaurav Grover said

7:23 am: An explosion in Ghana's rural Western Region on Thursday razed hundreds of buildings and killed an unknown number of residents when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine collided with a motorcycle: Reuters

7:15 am: 21 Delhi-bound trains are running late due to fog: Northern Railway

