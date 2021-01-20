We try to focus that we cover all the top news of the day so that our readers do not miss out on anything that is going around the world, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give a brief insight of what is going on in around the world.

A total of 4,54,049 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in India. The government said that 0.18 per cent were adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), while 0.002 per cent people had to be hospitalised, the health ministry said on Tuesday. India recorded the highest number of vaccinations that is, 2,07,229 people, against the COVID-19 pandemic on the first day of its launch.

Here are the live updates of January 20:

9:44 am: My humble tributes on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Parkash Purab. His life has been inspiring for humanity, propagating equality & inclusiveness. He wasn't just a spiritual ideal but a warrior who stood by principles even in face of supreme sacrifice: President

9:41 am: India reports 13,823 new #COVID19 cases, 16,988 discharges and 162 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,05,95,660

Active cases: 1,97,201

Total discharges: 1,02,45,741

Death toll: 1,52,718

9:40 am: Maharashtra: The first consignment of 1 lakh dosages of Covishield vaccine, by Serum Institute of India, to be dispatched from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Malé in Maldives shortly.

8:42 am: Washington DC: 191,500 US flags & 56 pillars of light placed at National Mall in honour of Americans who can't attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden & VP-elect Kamala Harris, due to COVID. The display is called 'Field of Flags'.

8:41 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair an all-party meeting, that has been called on 30th January ahead of Budget Session of the Parliament. The meeting will be held via video-conferencing.

8:40 am: I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just & inclusive society. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

8:35 am: Delhi: At 5:30 am today, Palam and Safdarjung recorded 9.4? and 9.8? temperatures respectively, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD)

8:30 am: Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

8:25 am: West Bengal: 13 people died in an accident in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district last night, due to reduced visibility caused due to fog. The injured were taken to a hospital.

8:20 am: 13 trains running late on 20th January, due to low visibility caused by fog: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR)

8:15 am: Maharashtra: The first consignment of 1.5 lakh dosages of Covishield vaccine being dispatched to Thimphu in Bhutan from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

8:10 am: Washington DC: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Harris attended a national memorial ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial for 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

8:05 am: In farewell address, Trump celebrates his legacy, extends best wishes to the next administration

8:00 am: 'Should be introducing him as president': Emotional Biden remembers late son Beau in a farewell to Delaware

