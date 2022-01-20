New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 20:

12:20 pm: Former SP MLA Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya join BJP, ahead of UP Assembly polls

12:10 pm: Punjab polls | AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri, Sangrur district, Punjab: Sources

12:00 pm: Congress releases list of 41 candidates for the upcoming UP Assembly polls

11:50 am: This time of Amrit Kaal is not for dreaming while sleeping, but for fulfilling resolutions by waking up. Coming 25 years are the culmination of hard work, sacrifice & austerity. This is a period of 25 years to get back what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery: PM

11:40 am: Today, a system is created where there is no place for discrimination. We are building a society that stands firmly on foundation of equality&social justice. We are witnessing the emergence of an India whose thinking & approach are innovative & decisions are progressive.: PM Modi

11:33 am: Today crores of Indias are putting the foundation stone of Swarnim Bharat. Our progress lies in the progress of the nation. The nation exists from us, and we exist from the nation. This realization is becoming the biggest strength of Indians in the making of a new India: PM Modi

11:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the launch of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore'

11:10 am: PM Narendra Modi to address the national launch of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore' via video conference, shortly

10:50 am:Guwahati, Assam | Ahead of 73rd Republic Day, artisans of Assam Khadi & Village Industries Board (AKVIB) are making national flags We have targeted to produce 5400 pieces of national flag for Republic Day worth about Rs 11.20 lakh: Bipul Hazarika, Additional Executive AKVIB

10:25 am: Regarding the incident of missing youth Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, it's informed that on receipt of info, the Indian Army immediately contacted PLA. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate individual on their side &return him as per estd protocol: Defence Sources

10:00 am: PM Modi spoke to Parkash Singh Badal and enquired about his health Shiromani Akali Dal patron & former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to hospital after testing COVID positive

9:30 am: "I had also spoken with SP Yingkiong who had confirmed (about the incident)...It took place near Bising, where Tsangpo (river) enters as Siang in Arunachal and Brahmaputra in Assam...," adds Ninong Ering, Congress MLA from Pasighat West

9:22 am: "We've come to know that 17-year-old Miram Taron has been abducted by China's PLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Zido area, Upper Siang district, Lungta Jor area...It's unfortunate that Chinese are intruding (into Indian territory)," claims Ninong Ering, Congress MLA

9:15 am: India reports 3,17,532 new COVID cases, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active case: 19,24,051 Daily positivity rate: 16.41% 9,287 total Omicron cases detected so far; an increase of 3.63% since yesterday

9:00 am: About 13 trains running late for today, including Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Express, Kanpur -New Delhi Express: CPRO, Northern Railway

8:48 am: A total of 70,93,56,830 samples tested up to January 19; of which 19,35,180 were tested on January 19: Ministry of Health

8:36 am: Counting of wetland birds was also conducted in Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. 66,776 birds of 126 species were enumerated using the Point Count method, out of which, 42,205 birds were counted in the KNP area & 24,571 in Laokhowa & Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary: P Shivkumar

8:25 am: Tamil Nadu | Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) officials' raid underway in 57 places linked to former higher education minister and AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan

8:03 am: World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus poured cold water on the theory that Omicron could mark the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and said “This pandemic is nowhere near over.”

7:55 am: Mizoram reported 984 new cases; active cases at 9075

7:45 am: Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) & Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (led by Balbir Singh Rajewal) have reached an agreement for Punjab Assembly elections. We (SSP) will contest 10 seats: SSP chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni (19.01) Polls for 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on Feb 20

7:37 am: Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal: Delhi International Airport Limited

7:31 am: Indian Army soldiers rescued two civilians stuck in thick dense vegetation after they jumped from a moving truck that fell down in a gorge in Tuting, Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh on Jan 18. A group of locals & jawans slithered down the gorge using ropes to rescue them: Army

7:24 am: CM Nitish Kumar is running Bihar govt successfully & I'm with him. If they (BJP) have any problem, they can walk out. I'm follower of Lalu Ji & Tejashwi Yadav is like my younger brother. We would do politics together the day we come to a consensus: VIP chief Mukesh Sahani

7:15 am: Mumbai Police took into custody BJP's city unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other party workers who were staging a protest near Mantralaya on Wednesday over Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's 'I can hit, abuse Modi' remark

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan