The Centre will conduct a dry run for COVID-19 vaccine across all states and union territories (UTs) today. The exercise will help the government to roll out COVID-19 vaccine across the country and to identify the challenges related to it. The Union Health Ministry has informed that around 96,000 vaccinators have been trained for this activity.

8:44 am: Coronavirus Vaccination: Nationwide dry run for COVID-19 immunisation begins | All you need to know

Parts of Delhi receive light rain; visuals from near Gazipur border pic.twitter.com/D5QtMThRIl — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

8:03 am: Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh contribute to 62 per cent of total active cases in the country, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

8:03 am: Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Mahendargarh, Kosli, Hansi, Tosham, Rohtak, Jind, Safodon, Panipat, Gohana, Karnal, Shamli, Kaithal, Deoband, Saharanpur, Narwana, Bagpat, Narnaul, Deeg during next 2 hours, says India Meteorological Department

7:30 am: Light intensity rain likely to occur over and adjoining areas of parts of Haryana's Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, Deoband, and Saharanpur. Rain may also occur over isolated places of southwest and west Delhi during next the 2 hours, says India Meteorological Department.

7:27 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will attend the vaccine trial program (Dry Run) conducted by the Union Health Ministry, at the Maternity and Child Welfare (MCW) centre at Daryaganj in Delhi at 10:00 am today.

7:27 am: The Union Health Ministry will conduct a dry run for COVID-19 vaccine roll out across the country today.

