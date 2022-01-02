New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates', we at English Jagran will focus on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. As the poll dates are nearing, all major political parties have started announcing perks for the voters to woo them. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Uttar Pradesh's Meerut to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, the university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 Crore.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:02 hours: BJP chief JP Nadda will visit West Bengal from January 9 to 10.

8:16 hours: Mizoram reports 84 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death. Active caseload stands at 1,715, says state health department.

7:56 hours: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal today. He is expected to release the party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

7:25 hours: Uttar Pradesh Government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the kin of those from the state who died in the stampede in Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

7:18 hours: PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut today at around 1 pm.

