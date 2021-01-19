Breaking News January 19 Live News and Updates: At Jagran English, we try to focus that we cover all the top news of the day so that our readers do not miss out on anything that is going around the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Whatever happens around us holds a great impact on everyone's life in some way or the other and that is the reason why we need to be updated about the things that are happening around the world. Thus at Jagran English, we try to focus that we cover all the top news of the day so that our readers do not miss out on anything that is going around the world, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give a brief insight of what is going on in around the world.

Today, our main focus will remain on the farmers protest as the central government has postponed the tenth round of scheduled talks with the protesting farmers’ representatives to January 20. Earlier, the meeting was all set to take place on Tuesday, January 19 and now it will be held on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm. On Sunday evening, the health ministry said that over 17,000 people were vaccinated across 553 sites in six states on Day 2 of India's coronavirus vaccination drive, the six states that conducted vaccination on Sunday were Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur and Tamil Nadu.

Live Updates

9:18 AM: US President Donald Trump has now executed an order to lift travel restrictions on European countries and Brazil which his administration had imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

9:14 AM: Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured: Prime Minister's Office

9:00 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief as 13 people died after they were run over by a truck in Kosamba, Surat. PM said, "The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest."

8:58 AM: Delhi- NCR region remains shrouded in a dense layer of fog this morning. The current temperature of national capital is 8.6 degree Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma