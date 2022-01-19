New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will announce the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for Goa.

Besides the five-state assembly elections, we will also focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. India, over the past two days, has been witnessing a dip in daily cases. Experts have said that the third wave has reached its peak in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and the country will unlikely see daily cases cross the four lakh-mark.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:21 hours: More than 158.46 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs. Over 12.84 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered, says Union Health Ministry.

9:54 hours: We held discussions with Congress but no outcome came out of it. Shiv Sena and NCP tried to form a 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' like of Maharashtra in Goa but Congress leaders think they can get the majority on their own, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

9:30 hours: BREAKING: India reports 2,82,970 COVID cases (44,889 more than yesterday), 441 deaths, and 1,88,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active case: 18,31,000

Daily positivity rate: 15.13 per cent

8,961 total Omicron cases detected so far; an increase of 0.79 per cent since yesterday

9:05 hours: BREAKING: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, reports ANI.

8:49 hours: 84 people including trainee IAS officers and employees of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA) tested positive for COVID-19 during health screening yesterday, says Uttarakhand health department.

8:37 hours: Mizoram reports 1,312 new COVID-19 cases and one death. Active cases stand at 9,012, says state health department.

8:01 hours: 21 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune city yesterday. The number of infected police personnel in the city rises to 504, says Pune Police.

7:35 hours: Mumbai Police says 28 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the force to 1,273.

7:28 hours: Congress thinks it can fight the Goa Assembly elections on its own. It is up to them. We are not talking to them anymore. NCP and Shiv Sena will fight this election together. NCP will definitely win a few seats in Goa, says NCP's Praful Patel.

7:10 hours: Matters related to farmers and the organisation were discussed in 3-day brainstorming session... The biggest victory of the farmers' agitation is that political parties now think about them. We will not support anyone in this election, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

7:05 hours: Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM face for Goa assembly elections today.

