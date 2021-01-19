Earlier, IMD had issued a warning for the cold wave and stated that the cold wave will take place from 13-15 January, however, now the meteorological department has extended till January 22.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The cold wave conditions are predicted in Delhi and the minimum temperature in the national capital is likely to drop by between 1 and 2 degrees Celsius from Tuesday, as wind directions are changing again and this time it is taking place from easterly to north-westerly.

On Tuesday morning, the National Capital was shrouded in a dense layer of fog and the current temperature of Delhi was noted as 8.6 degrees Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department.

Currently, 16 trains are running late on 19th January, due to low visibility caused by fog: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR), reported ANI.

The news agency ANI shared some visuals from the Singhu border and Rajpath, have a look:

Delhi: A dense layer of fog envelops the national capital this morning. Visuals from Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/LWq86DGFNW — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

Delhi remains shrouded in a dense layer of fog this morning. Visuals from Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana).



Current temperature in the national capital is 8.6 degree Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department. pic.twitter.com/lcCqyCtrAG — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

IMD has predicted that dense to very dense fog is likely to take place over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Bihar, and Odisha during the next 24 hours. It is also reported that the cold wave conditions are going to be noted at the isolated areas over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next 2 days.

Earlier, IMD had issued a warning for the cold wave and stated that the cold wave will take place from 13-15 January, however, now the meteorological department has extended till January 22 as the dense fog is spreading across northern states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand will begin lifting from Tuesday. Also, this will lead to hotter days and colder nights.

The classification of a cold day or a severe cold day is classified on the basis of two parameters—a minimum temperature of under 10°C and maximum temperature of 4.5°C or 6.4°C below normal, respectively, according to IMD.

