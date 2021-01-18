Stay tuned to catch all the Live Updates here

Over 17,000 people were vaccinated across 553 sites in six states on Day 2 of India's coronavirus vaccination drive, the Health Ministry said Sunday evening, adding that the number who had received at least one shot was around 2.24 lakh. The six states that conducted vaccinations on Sunday were Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur and Tamil Nadu.

Here are the Live Updates of January 18:

9:45 am: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken cognisance of the complaints against web series #Tandav and has sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video: Sources

9:30 am: India reports 13,788 new #COVID19 cases, 14,457 discharges and 145 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,05,71,773 Active cases: 2,08,012 Total discharges: 1,02,11,342 Death toll: 1,52,419

9:20 am: Delhi: At 8:30 am today, Palam and Safdarjung recorded 9.7℃ and 9℃ temperatures respectively, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD)

9:15 am: Govt, govt-aided/unaided schools re-opened in Delhi today for classes 10th & 12th, months after they were closed due to #COVID19 "We'll clear our doubts with teachers & learn about new pattern. We'll follow social distancing, keep our masks on & carry sanitisers," said a student.

9:05 am: Former cricketer BS Chandrasekhar admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. He is in ICU & is stable. More details awaited: Karnataka State Cricket Association spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya

8:55 am: 26 trains running late on 18th January, due to low visibility caused by fog: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR)

8:45 am: Placards of PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders raised at pro-freedom rally in Sann town of Sindh in Pakistan, on 17th January. Participants of the rally raised pro-freedom slogans and placards, seeking the intervention of world leaders in people's demand for Sindhudesh.

8:30 am: Delhi: Security forces carry out Republic Day Parade rehearsals at Rajpath.

8:15 am: Gorakhpur: The city wakes up to dense fog this morning. Current temperature 10.4 degree Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

8:04 am: Visibility at 5:30 am today (in meter): Chandigarh, Bareilly & Gorakhpur-25; Amritsar, Ambala, Ganganagar, Gwalior, Baharaich, Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Guwahati, Tezpur, Agartala & Silchar - 50; Patiala, Hisar, Agra & Lucknow - 200 each. Delhi-Safdarjung & Palam- 500: IMD

7:58 am: Dense to very dense fog observed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog over Delhi, north-west Rajasthan, north-west Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya at 5:30 am of 18th January: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

7:50 am: Delhi: At 5:30 am today, Palam and Safdarjung recorded 10℃ and 11.2℃ temperatures respectively, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD)

7:45 am: Delhi continues to remain engulfed in a layer of fog in the morning. Visuals from Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana). Current temperature 11.2 degree Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

7:30 am: PM Narendra Modi to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project, via video conferencing today.

7:15 am: CEC, ECs to hold series of meetings in poll-bound Assam to review election preparedness

7:00 am: Tripura: People gathered at Kapali Para in Lankamura village to attend the ‘Poush Parban 2021’ that concluded yesterday. Locals had set up makeshift stalls of traditional Bengali rice-cake at the event

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan