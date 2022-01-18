New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with BJP workers in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. The interaction, as per the state BJP unit, will begin at 11 am.

Meanwhile, it is also expected that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal might announce the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections today. The announcement is expected to be made around noon today.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

7:53 hours: Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Based on a complaint, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has registered an FIR against Dadri BJP MLA Tejpal Nagar for conducting door-to-door campaigning with a group of more than 5 people, under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act, reports ANI.

7:25 hours: The administration has asked the organisers (of Dharam Sansad to be held on January 22 and 23 in Aligarh) to postpone the event, keeping in view Model Code of Conduct and COVID-19, says Aligarh ADM (City) Rakesh Kumar Patel.

7:05 hours: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal might also announce the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections today.

7:00 hours: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers at Varanasi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma