India on Saturday started its vaccination drive against the deadly coronavirus which has afflicted over a crore people in the country and killed more than 1.50 lakh so far. On day 1 of the inoculation drive, which is billed as the world's biggest vaccination drive, over 1.91 health care workers and doctors received the vaccine jab at over 3,000 vaccine centres across the country. Sanitation worker at AIIMS Delhi became the first Indian to get the vaccine shot. Earlier this month, India had approved Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for emergency use authorisation.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Jan 17:

8:00 am: Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'severe' category, with overall AQI standing at 428, says System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research

7:45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya, Gujarat, via video conferencing today.

7:30 am: Shimla: A woman alleges she was given triple talaq by her husband on January 12 after 24 years of her marriage. "We have registered an FIR based on the woman's complaint. Probe underway", says Additional Superintendent of Police, Shimla

7:15 am: Gujarat: Forest Department in Vadodara has set up a facility to provide first aid to birds that were injured by kite strings during #Uttarayan festival. Nidhi Dave, Range Forest Officer says, "So far, we have rescued 245 birds"

7:00 am: Assam: A rhino was spotted in a residential area of Kaliabor in Nagaon district, yesterday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan