Here are the LIVE Updates of January 17:

8:45 am: Maharashtra: Property worth crores gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a closed cloth factory last night in Kazi compound, Bhiwandi. Cause behind fire not yet clear; fire brigades reached the spot at earliest. No casualties reported yet: Thane Municipal Corporation

8:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda today at 8:30 pm IST via video conferencing: PMO

8:20 am: He loved gadgets, always wanted to buy them at the earliest. He always said, if not a dancer, he'd have been a mechanic, his image in my mind will always be smiling: Ragini Maharaj, granddaughter of Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj

8:10 am: He was under treatment for the past month. He had sudden breathlessness at around 12:15-12:30 am last night; we brought him to the hospital within 10 mins, but he passed away: Ragini Maharaj, granddaughter of Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj

7:50 am: Delhi's air quality improves from 'very poor' to 'poor' category, with overall AQI at 262 as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India

7:40 am: Seven Delhi-bound trains are running late due to fog: Northern Railway

7:30 am: Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away, says his relative

7:23 am: Bihar: 6 Sikh devotees, on way to their home in Mohali from Patna, suffered injuries when their vehicle was pelted with stones by a mob for not donating for yajna & temple construction in Charpokhari, Bhojpur on Sunday. Five people have been held for questioning: SDPO Rahul Singh

7:15 am: Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Expelled from State Cabinet, BJP; Harak Singh Rawat likely to join Congress today

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan