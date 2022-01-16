New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 16:

7:47 am: Mizoram reported 875 new cases and 2 deaths. Active cases 8921.

7:37 am: Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI at 301 as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

7:30 am: US | President Joe Biden has been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area. He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

7:23 am: Hostage situation at #Texassynagogue: "Law enforcement has confirmed there're others inside but no injuries have been reported. FBI Crisis Negotiators in communication with the subject (man who has taken people hostage)," said #Colleyville police department in a statement

7:15 am: Kyiv believes a hacker group linked to Belarusian intelligence carried out a cyberattack that hit Ukrainian govt websites this week & used malware similar to that used by a group tied to Russian intelligence, reports Reuters quoting a senior Ukrainian security official

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan