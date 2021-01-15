Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of January 15.

Today our focus will be on coronavirus vaccination drive across India. The central government has issued its list of dos and don'ts to states. In its letter, the Centre has also sent a comparative sheet for both Covishield and Covaxin that contains information on vaccine platform, dosage, storage requirements, side effects etc.

Here are the LIVE updates from January 15:

12:25 pm: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu meets Union Minister Shripad Naik who is recuperating at Goa Medical College following injuries in a road accident.

12:15 pm: The Army is taking concrete steps towards its modernisation. Under emergency & fast-track schemes, Army procured equipment worth about Rs 5,000 crores and signed contracts worth Rs 13,000 crores in the last year under capital procurement: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane

12:05 pm: Last year, the Army eliminated over 200 terrorists near LoC and in counter-terrorism operations: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane

11:55 am: Around 300-400 terrorists are sitting in training camps near the border to infiltrate into the Indian territory. Number of ceasefire violations went up by 44 per cent last year, which shows the nefarious intentions of Pakistan: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane

11:45 am: We are committed to finding the resolution of our disputes through discussions and political efforts but no one should commit the mistake of testing our patience: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane

11:30 am: You all are aware of ongoing tension with China on northern borders. Regarding conspiracy to unilaterally change status quo on borders, a befitting reply was given. I want to assure the country that sacrifice of bravehearts of Galwan would not go in vain: Army Chief MM Naravane

11:15 am: India reports 15,590 new #COVID-19 cases, 15,975 discharges and 191 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,05,27,683 Active cases: 2,13,027 Total discharges: 1,01,62,738 Death toll: 1,51,918

11:00 am: Delhi: At #ArmyDay parade 2021, five Army personnel awarded the Sena Medal posthumously for their acts of gallantry in different operations

10:40 am: At its camp in Delhi, ITBP is training police officers for United Nations deployments. As per the directions received from MHA, ITBP is conducting training for pre-UN Selection of Assistance & Assessment Team (SAAT): ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey

10:25 am: Eight lakhs jobs will be created in Kerala. Additional projects worth Rs 15,000 crores will be launched by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac during his budget speech

10:15 am: Delhi court directs UP Police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi, issues production warrant for his appearance on Jan 18 in a matter related to a case of alleged assault of security staff at AIIMS, Delhi in 2016.

10:00 am: BSP will not forge any alliance with any political party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party will contest the elections in all Assembly constituencies on its own: BSP chief Mayawati

9:50 am: If BSP forms government in Uttar Pradesh, it will provide COVID-19 vaccine to everyone free of cost: BSP chief Mayawati

9:45 am: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) urges the Central government to accept all the demands of the farmers agitating in Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati

9:30 am: Cricketer Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin and is currently being monitored by BCCI medical team: BCCI

9:15 am: On #ArmyDay, Indian Army pays homage to the 100 soldiers and officers who sacrificed their lives in 2020 in different operations including the Galwan valley clash in Eastern Ladakh

8:55 am: During the investigation, it has been found that hacker Srikrishna hacked three Bitcoin exchanges and 10 poker sites. Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crores have been seized in this matter: Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime)

8:45 am: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac reaches Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram to present state budget

8:35 am: Delhi: At 5:30 am today, Palam and Safdarjung recorded 10℃ and 7.4℃ temperatures respectively, says India Meteorological Department (IMD)

8:30 am: Delhi: Overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 431 (severe category): System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

8:20 am: I bow to venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. His thoughts & works reflect the immense knowledge as well as wisdom he was blessed with. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. I urge more youngsters across India to read the Kural: PM Modi

8:10 am: Police in Sakinaka area of Mumbai recovered over 345 kgs of ganja, registered an FIR under relevant sections of NDPS Act and arrested one person yesterday: Mumbai Police

8:00 am: PM Narendra Modi wishes soldiers and their family members on the occasion of Army Day. "Our Army is strong, courageous and determined and has always made the country proud. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen," he tweets.

7:40 am: Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) detected suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder near the international border in Gurdaspur, Punjab yesterday. Sensing the imminent threat, BSF troops fired and shot dead the intruder, reports ANI.

7:36 am: On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families, says President Ram Nath Kovind.

7:35 am: Ahead of COVID-19 vaccination drive, Centre sends list of dos and don'ts, factsheet on Covaxin and Covishield to states

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma