Here are the live updates of January 15:

10:10 am: Parade underway at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi to mark Army Day.

#WATCH | Parade underway at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi to mark Army Day. pic.twitter.com/AVBifoSYsK — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

9:55 am: ndia reports 2,68,833 fresh COVID cases (4,631 more than yesterday) and 1,22,684 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 14,17,820 Daily positivity rate: 16.66% Confirmed cases of Omicron: 6,041

9:45 am: 3 LeT terrorists were arrested at a joint Naka by Sopore police in Darpora on January 11. 2 pistols, 2 pistol magazines, 13 pistol rounds & a hand grenade recovered: J&K Police

9:30 am: "At least 5 dead allegedly due to consumption of poisonous liquor in Nalanda, Bihar," claim family members of the deceased. Details awaited.

9:00 am: Delhi | Chief of Armed Forces - General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) lay wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of #ArmyDay

8:35 am: Restrictions imposed in Jammu & Kashmir shall continue to remain in force till further orders. There shall be complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends; night curfew to remain in force from 9 pm-6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.

8:20 AM: Uttar Pradesh: Thick fog engulfs Moradabad today, leading to decreased visibility

8:00 AM:PM Modi extends wishes on the occasion of Army Day, "to the courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety"

7:50 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with startups today at 10:30 am via video conferencing; startups to make presentations before PM on six themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global...: Prime Minister's Office

7:40 am: North Korea fired two railway-borne tactical guided missiles, state media reported Saturday, the country's third weapons test this month despite a volley of new United States sanctions: AFP News Agency

7:30 am: Ethiopia demands that the World Health Organization investigate its leader for supporting rebellious forces fighting the Ethiopian government, reports Reuters quoting the foreign ministry

7:24 am: Ukraine says it has uncovered clues Russia could have been behind a cyberattack that knocked out government websites in Kyiv at a time of mounting tensions between both neighbours: AFP News Agency

7:15 am: Delhi's air quality deteriorates to the 'very poor' category, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339, according to SAFAR-India

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan