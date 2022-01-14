New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the Live updates of January 14:

10:30 am: Kerala: Police force deployed outside Kottayam Additional Sessions Court ahead of pronouncement of the verdict in the nun rape case involving former Bishop of Jalandhar Diocese, Franco Mulakkal

10:18 am: DCGI's Subject Expert Committee to review applications of Bharat Biotech and SII for full market approval to Covaxin and Covishield today: Sources

10:08 am: Maharashtra: 11 skulls & 54 bones of fetuses were found in biogas plant of a private hospital in Arvi, Wardha during the investigation of a separate case of illegal abortion. Hospital director Rekha Kadam & one of her associates were arrested: Sub-Inspector Jyotsna Giri

10:00 am: Resignations are not a big deal in Uttar Pradesh. BJP is getting support from everywhere in the state. People will bless us and BJP will be successful in forming govt in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

9:55 am: The reason why such incidents keep happening in Congress-ruled states is that they don't pay much attention to law & order. If parties will think about their personal benefits, they'll always fail to keep the public safe: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Alwar rape

9:45 am: The country recorded 315 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,85,350: Union Health Ministry As per the ministry, over 15.17 crore balance COVID vaccine doses are available with the States/UTs to be administered

9:30 am: Andhra Pradesh: Four people died and three others were seriously injured after a truck carrying fish lost control and overturned in Tadepalligudem area of West Godavari district early morning today, as per Circle Inspector Ravi Kumar Veera

9:10 AM: India reports 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases (6.7% higher than yesterday) and 1,09,345 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 12,72,073 Daily positivity rate: 14.78% Confirmed cases of Omicron: 5,753

8:55 AM: Philippines has accepted BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd's proposal worth USD 374.9 million to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project for its navy. The Notice of Award has been communicated to BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defense

8:45 AM: Uttarakhand: Har Ki Pauri wears in deserted look as Haridwar administration imposes a ban on devotees taking a holy dip in Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti amid a surge in Covid cases Holy dip is not allowed here, devotees are sent to nearby ghats: CO City Shekhar Suyal

8:15 AM: Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap has risen to 9. Rescue operation is over. 36 injured were admitted to different hospitals. Passengers were sent to Guwahati by special train: Union Minister John Barla

8:00 AM: Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the national capital this morning. Visuals from near Terminal 3, IGI Airport

7:40 am: Fire broke out at a plastic godown in Khan compound, Shilphata area of Thane. Six fire brigades at the spot. No injury or casualty reported: Thane Municipal Corporation

7:32 am: Assam | AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal performs Surya Namaskar under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

7:25 am: A rocket attack directed against the US embassy in Baghdad resulted in a child and a woman being wounded, the Iraqi military said in a statement: Reuters



7:18 am: Six people lost their lives after 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday: Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway

7:10 am: Kolkata | It is suspected that there was a crack on track, it should be investigated. The Railway Minister should give a clear statement on the incident: Saugata Roy, TMC MP on Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment incident that claimed 6 lives

