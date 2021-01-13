New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

9:56 am: YouTube removes new content uploaded to US President Donald Trump’s channel and issued a strike for violating policies, for inciting violence: Reuters

9:41 am: Delhi: The first consignment of Covaxin by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech, arrives at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

9:41 am: Madhya Pradesh: Samples sent from a poultry farm in Jhabua test positive for Bird Flu after a large number of birds found dead. "Many birds were dying in farm & cause was unknown. Samples were sent to Bhopal 4 days ago which tested positive for Bird Flu," said an official

9:30 am: India reports 15,968 new COVID19 cases, 17,817 discharges and 202 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,04,95,147

Active cases: 2,14,507

Total discharges: 1,01,29,111

Death toll: 1,51,529

9:25 am: The first consignment of Covishield by Serum Institute of India arrived in Goa at 6:22 am today. The two boxes received were handed over to the State Health department: Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik

9:15 am: Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde refutes rape allegation, terms it blackmail

9:15 am: A total of 18,34,89,114 samples tested for COVID19 till 12th January, of which 8,36,227 samples were tested yesterday: India Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:05 am: Varanasi: People light fire to keep themselves warm as temperature drops in the city. Varanasi recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degree Celsius today. As per the IMD forecast, Varanasi will experience 'Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later' today.

8:57 am:

Maharashtra: Fans of actor Vijay celebrate outside Carnival Cinemas in Wadala, Mumbai as his film 'Master' releases today. They also distributed hand sanitisers and saplings with posters of 'Master' on the bottles and pots. pic.twitter.com/M0XysSZHOS — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

8:50 am: Kanpur witnesses a dense fog this morning, recording a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius.

8:46 am: Telangana: TRS leader K Kavitha celebrated Bhogi festival in Hyderabad, along with supporters of the party & Telangana Jagruthi earlier this morning. She also offered prayers at Shri Bhagya Laxmi Mandir, Charminar.

8:25 am:

Delhi: A layer of dense fog engulfs the national capital this morning. Visuals from Vijay Chowk, near India Gate and Parliament. pic.twitter.com/eKS5MywMV5 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

8:22 am: 35,000 doses of Covishield have arrived safely at State Vaccination Center, Shillong. This will set in motion the world's biggest vaccination effort from 16th Jan.11 sites have been identified across Meghalaya for launch event: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

8:18 am: Total 9.63-lakh doses have been received for Maharashtra from Serum Institute of India. All doses were received by Health Dept at Pune last night and from there they were distributed to different cities/districts of the state: Maharashtra Health Department

8:15 am: Greetings & best wishes to fellow citizens on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva. May these festivals strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country: President Kovind

8:02 am: Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu participates in Bhogi festival at Paritala in Krishna district. The former CM, along with the people present there, also set fire to the government orders issued by the state govt over farmers.

7:55 am: Minimum temperatures of 5.2 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius recorded at Palam and Safdarjung, respectively at 5:30 am today in Delhi: India Meteorological Department

7:37 am: Maharashtra: The first consignment of Covishield by Serum Institute of India arrived in Mumbai, earlier this morning. The vaccine was brought from Pune in a special vehicle of BMC.

7:26 am: Telangana: The first consignment of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, being brought from Hyderabad to Delhi on an Air India flight.

7:20 am: India reports total of 10.5 million cases wherein 10.1 million have recovered from the deadly diseases.

7:15 am: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu celebrates Bhogi with his family at Raj Bhawan, Goa.

7:10 am: They (agitating farmers) do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws, which shows that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it: Hema Malini, BJP MP from Mathura

7:00 am: US Vice President Mike Pence said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he is opposed to invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office: Reuters

