Here are the LIVE Updates of January 13:

9:00 am: Maharashtra: Amid an increase in Covid cases, Pune district administration has issued an order to restart Shivaneri Jumbo Covid Care Centre & Avsari Covid Care Centre from today

8:45 am:The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian & Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered: Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar

8:30 am: Greetings to all on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan & Paush Parva. Highlighting unity in diversity that defines our country, these festivals underline our organic relationship with nature. May the festivals bring prosperity & happiness: President Kovind

8:15 am: There is a shortage of Covaxin in Maharashtra. We're getting calls from district authorities in this regard. In the VC with Union health minister, we demanded 50 lakh doses of Covishield & 40 lakh doses of Covaxin to ramp up vaccination: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope

8:00 am: Maharashtra Police says 265 of its personnel lost their lives to COVID-19 so far, with the highest number of deaths being in Mumbai Police at 126. There are 2,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the State Police

7:50 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of all states today at 4:30 pm via video conferencing on the COVID situation

7:40 am: Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 142 (overall) in the 'moderate' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

7:30 am: The Ministry of AYUSH is all prepared for the global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on 14 January under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations & is hopeful to see more than a crore people’s participation against the target of 75 lakh: Ministry of AYUSH

