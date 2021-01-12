New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the Centre, and not the state governments, will bear the cost of vaccinating around 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine programme, which is set to kick off from January 16.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 12:

8:00 am: Maharashtra: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a moving bus going to Pune from Nagpur, in Ranjangaon area on January 6. A zero FIR has been registered based on the statement of the victim, a senior police officer of Ranjangaon Police Station said yesterday.

7:50 am: Three trucks carrying Covishield vaccine reached Pune airport from Serum Institute of India's facility in the city, earlier this morning. From the airport, the vaccine doses will be shipped to different locations in the country. The vaccination will start on January 16.

#WATCH | Three trucks carrying Covishield vaccine reached Pune airport from Serum Institute of India's facility in the city, earlier this morning.



From the airport, the vaccine doses will be shipped to different locations in the country. The vaccination will start on January 16. pic.twitter.com/v3jk4WUyyq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

7:40 am: 87,588 healthcare workers have been identified for vaccination in first phase in Uttarakhand. 309 sites are ready for vaccination. We have made 317 cold chain points & 547 deep freezers to keep Covid-19 vaccine safe: Uttarakhand Director General (Health) Dr Amita Upreti

7:25 am: A total of 8 flights will transport Covishield vaccine from Pune International Airport to 13 different locations today. The first flight will leave for Delhi airport: Sandip Bhosale, MD of SB Logistics, the company handling air transportation of the vaccine from Pune airport

7:15 am: Farmers who are protesting at borders of Delhi have been paid & brought to the agitation sites. They are middlemen & fake farmers. They are eating pizza, burger & KFC products, & have set up gym there. This drama should stop: S Muniswamy, BJP MP from Kolar, Karnataka

7:00 am: The first consignment of the vaccine has been dispatched from the facility of Serum Institute of India here. We have made elaborate security arrangements: Namrata Patil, DCP (Zone 5), Pune

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan