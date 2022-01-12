New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 12:

8:00 am: Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar (UP) during next 2 hours (issued at 7:21 am): IMD

7:50 am: Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'moderate' from the 'satisfactory' category, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 193, according to SAFAR-India

7:40 am: Supreme Court to hear today a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the matter

7:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival today in Puducherry via video conferencing on the National Youth Day which is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan