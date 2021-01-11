New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meet with representatives of all states and union territories (UTs) to discuss the government's plan to launch the world's largest vaccination programme against COVID-19. This will be PM Modi's first meeting CMs since the DCGI approved Covaxin and Covishield for emergency use in India.

Here are the LIVE Updates from January 11:

10:25 am: The number of terrorist incidents in 2020 (Upto November 15) decreased by 63.93 per cent; there was also decrease in fatalities of Special Forces Personnel by 29.11 per cent and a decrease in casualties of civilians by 14.28 per cent in 2020 (Upto November 15), as compared to the corresponding period in 2019, says Ministry of Home Affaris.

9:58 am: Bird flu confirmed in Delhi after testing eight samples from dead crows and ducks. All the samples tested positive for avian flu, says state Animal Husbandry Department.

9:36 am: Sensex up by 402.59 points, currently at 49,185.10

9:24 am: Just In: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting to review the bird flu situation in the state today.

9:23 am: India reports 16,311 new COVID-19 cases, 19,299 discharges, and 161 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,04,66,595

Active cases: 2,22,526

Total discharges: 1,00,92,909

Death toll: 1,51,160

9:05 am: Just In: Komal Rampal, sister of Arjun Rampal, has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case.

8:48 am: The PGA (Professional Golfers' Association) of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster, says PGA of America President Jim Richerson.

8:48 am: With most events being held virtually, it has given a great opportunity for youngsters to be a part of many interesting domestic and global forums. One such opportunity is coming up in the form of Prarambh on 15-16 January. I urge our youth to be a part of it, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

8:06 am: The Odisha government has said that it has tested 12,369 samples bird flu but not a single case has been detected so far.

7:43 am: Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 249 (poor category), says System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

7:42 am: Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders: Delhi Traffic Police

7:25 am: PM Modi to hold crucial meet with representatives of states and UTs today ahead of launch of Centre's vaccination drive.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma