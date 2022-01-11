New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 11:

10:40 am: Prime Minister Modi will be having virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of different states today at 4 PM on COVID issues.

10:30 am: Government of India: 9,84,676 'Precaution doses' of COVID vaccine administered - 5,19,604 healthcare workers, 2,01,205 frontline workers, and 2,63,867 over 60 years administered additional doses on the first day of rollout (January 10

10:20 am: Odisha government extends maternity leave benefit from 90 days to 180 days for eligible women employees of aided colleges under Higher Education Department: Department of Higher Education, Govt of Odisha

10:10 am: Tweet by actor Siddharth responding to shuttler Saina Nehwal is sexist, misogynistic. Irrespective of people's political views no need to make such crass remarks targeting a woman of accomplishments. He must apologize, and Twitter should suspend his account: Activist Brinda Adige

9:55 am: Uttarakhand | Haridwar district administration has put a complete ban on devotees taking holy dips on 'Makar Sankranti', 14 January. Entry at 'Har ki Pauri' area has also been restricted. Night curfew to be imposed from 10 pm- 6am on Jan 14: Vinay Shankar Pandey, DM, Haridwar

9:40 AM: Odisha cabinet increases the upper age limit for state civil services from 32 years to 38 years; relaxable in case of ST/SC/SEBC/Women and PwDs as prescribed by the government from time to time.

9:30 am: 66 prisoners and 48 jail staff in Delhi jails have tested Covid positive so far. 42 prisoners and 34 jail staff in Tihar Jail, 24 prisoners and 8 jail staff in Mandoli jail and 6 jail staff of Rohini Jail have tested positive for Covid19: Prison Officials

9:20 am: COVID-19 | India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 69,959 recoveries & 277 deaths in the last 24 hours Active case tally reaches 8,21,446. Daily positivity rate (10.64%) Omicron case tally at 4,461

9:10am: Total 69,31,55,280 samples tested up to January 10 of which 15,79,928 were tested yesterday: Ministry of Health

8:50 am: Maharashtra | An alleged casting couch director arrested from Titwala area for demanding sexual favours from an actress in return for a role in films. He also demanded intimate pictures & later threatened to viral them when she refused: Dhananjay Ligade, Inspector, Malad PS

8:35 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference on COVID at 12 noon today.

8:15 am: Modi government to shelve multiple defence import projects to promote Make in India

8:00 am: More than 9 lakh healthcare and frontline workers, and 60-plus citizens with comorbidities received their third Covid jab on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said, as the country began administering a “precautionary” dose against the infection.

7:55 AM: Delhi: Fog engulfs the national capital this morning. Visuals from near India Gate.

7:47 AM: In a first-of-its-kind surgery, a 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease received a successful transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart and is still doing well three days later: University of Maryland Medical Center

7:37 AM: Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 93 (overall) in the ' Satisfactory' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

7:25 AM: North Korea fired what may be a ballistic missile, the Japanese coast guard said, the second apparent launch in less than a week after leader Kim Jong Un urged the military to make more military advances: Reuters

7:15 AM: Uttar Pradesh | With number of active Covid cases crossing 1000 mark in Agra on Monday, the district admin imposed fresh restrictions in the city. Gyms & swimming pools have been closed down. Wearing of mask would be mandatory: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan