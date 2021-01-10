New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today we will focus on the coronavirus pandemic. The Union Health Ministry has announced that vaccination against the deadly pathogen will begin from January 16, adding that priority will be to healthcare staff and frontline workers. PM Modi will also hold a meeting with CMs and represetatives of all states and UTs on Monday to discuss coronavirus vaccination across the country.

Here are the LIVE Updates from January 10:

8:08 am: Indonesian rescuers have pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, reports The Associated Press.

7:41 am: Some so-called farmers are agitating. These so-called farmers are not participating in any movement but enjoying chicken biryani and dry fruits for leisure. It is a conspiracy to spread bird flu, says Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.

There may be terrorists, robbers and thieves among them and they may also be enemies of farmers. All these people want to ruin the country. If government doesn't remove them from the agitation sites, then bird flu can become a big problem, he added.

7:40 am: 5 more cases of new strain of coronavirus have been detected in Meerut, taking total cases of the strain in the district to 9, says District Magistrate K Balaji.

