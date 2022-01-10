New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of January 10:

11:30 am: I've resigned both from the Goa cabinet & as MLA. In Goa BJP, I don't see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward, those party workers who supported him have been sidelined by BJP: Michael Lobo

11:25 am: I've resigned as Goa minister; hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I'll also resign as MLA,will see what step to take next. I'm in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we're looked at&party workers are unhappy: Michael Lobo, BJP

11:20 am: Supreme Court begins hearing of plea seeking probe into PM Narendra Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab

11:10 am: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the PIL, mentions the matter before a Bench headed by CJI NV Ramana that the slogan of the country seems to have changed from 'Satyameva Jayate' to 'Shasatrameva jayate'.

11:05 am: Supreme Court agrees to hear a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' speeches allegedly inciting violence against minority community

10:55 am: Mumbai | One person dead, two injured in gas leak incident at Kurla Industrial Estate in Ghatkopar West: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

10:45 am: Currently, there are 33,900 active cases in the state. 90% of these patients are asymptomatic, under home isolation. Integrated Covid Control Centre in every District keeps in touch with COVID19 patients and provides them with medical kits: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

10:35 am: COVID vaccine 'precautionary dose' being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at a vaccination center in Patna, Bihar

10:20 am: Delhi begins administering COVID-19 vaccine 'precautionary dose' to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities. "We feel fine. There are no side-effects, everyone should take the jab," people said

10:10 am: COVID19 vaccine 'Precaution dose' being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at Govt Unani Hospital in Hyderabad. Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao present

10:00 am: Father beat son to death in inebriated state in Bharat Nagar area of Delhi, yesterday (January 9). The victim was declared brought dead at the hospital this morning: Delhi Police

9:45 am: Chennai | Tamil Nadu begins administering COVID19 vaccine 'Precaution dose' to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities

9:25 am: COVID19 | India reports 1,79,723 fresh cases & 146 deaths in the last 24 hours Active case tally reaches 7,23,619. Daily Positivity rate at 13.29% Omicron case tally at 4,033

9:10 am: Byculla, Mumbai | The fire which broke out at 6 am today has been brought under control. No injury or casualty reported; fire dousing still underway: KD Ghadigaonkar, Divisional Fire Officer

9:00 am: Supreme Court to hear a plea today over a court-monitored probe into the breach of PM Narendra Modi’s security during his visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on Jan 5

8:45 am: India will start administering the precaution dose of Covid vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above from today

8:30 am: Fire broke out in a wooden godown near Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigades at the spot: Mumbai Fire Brigade

8:15 am: Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 53 (overall) in the ' Satisfactory' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

7:55 am: Over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) & Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal, test #COVID19 positive: Delhi Police

7:45 am: Maharashtra | A level-2 fire broke out in a wooden godown near Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigades reached on the spot to control the fire; no casualties reported so far: Mumbai Fire Brigade

7:32 am: UP | 3 women & 3 men of a gang involved in child trafficking arrested by the Badalpur PS, Greater Noida, on Jan 9; gang lured minor girls to sell them to marry older men for money. 5 more identified accused will be arrested soon: DCP Women & Child Safety, Vrinda Shukla

7:25 am: Healthcare & frontline workers, & those above 60yrs of age with comorbidities, will benefit from the booster dose rollout starting Jan 10, as shown by data & studies. Booster doses are important as we're already into the third wave: Dr. Nikhil Modi, Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospital

7:10 am: Maharashtra | Barricading & checking underway by Mumbai Police at the Western Express Highway-Andheri. There are instructions for strict actions in case of non-essential movement in the middle of the night curfew imposed between 11pm-5am: PI Rajeev Sakpal, Andheri PS

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan