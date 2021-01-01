New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet again today to discuss granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute of India (SII) for the Oxford-AztraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. SII, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer are the three firms that have applied for emergency use approval in India.

9:20 am: India reports 20,036 new COVID-19 cases, 23,181 recoveries, and 256 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,02,86,710

Active cases: 2,54,254

Total recoveries: 98,83,461

Death toll: 1,48,994

9:10 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extends New Year wishes. "I salute our corona warriors including doctors, nurses, police personnel and sanitation workers among others. They continued to serve the people during this difficult situation," he says.

8:45 am: Vice President Naidu tweeted, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens as we step into the New Year 2021."

8:31 am: President Ram Nath Kovind has extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of new year.

"Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly," he tweeted.

8:15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends new year greetings. "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," he tweets.

