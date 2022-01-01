New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the COVID-19 cases as the world welcomes New Year 2022. In India, officials have said that Omicron, detected first in South Africa last year, is replacing the Delta strain that had caused the second wave of the pandemic. Amid this, several state governments and union territory (UT) administrations have reimposed curbs and urged people to keep New Year celebrations low-key to ensure that cases do not rise again.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:10 hours: Soumen Mitra, (retired) former Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Director, Training in the rank of DGP for a period of two years with effect from today, January 1, 2022, says West Bengal government.

8:05 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme today at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma