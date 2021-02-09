New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of February 9:

10:00 am: India reports 9,110 new #COVID19 cases, 14,016 discharges, and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,08,47,304 Total discharges: 1,05,48,521 Death toll: 1,55,158 Active cases: 1,43,625 Total Vaccination: 62,59,008

9:45 am: Deep Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account: Delhi Police sources Deep Sidhu is accused in 26th January violence case & has been arrested by Police

9:30 am: Sensex currently at 51,572.53; up by 223.76 points. Nifty up by 77.50 points, currently at 15,193.30.

9:15 am: The operation tasks for the day has commenced. Mi-17 airborne from Dehradun for Joshimath with NDRF personnel on board. An ALH carrying DRDO's DGRE scientists is undertaking a recce of Tapovan area and glacier: Indian Air Force

9:00 am: A total of 20,25,87,752 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 8th February. Of these, 6,87,138 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:50 am: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visits ITBP hospital in Joshimath, Chamoli where injured people are admitted.

8:40 am: Prime Minister Modi and Afghanistan President Ghani to hold summit-level talks today. India and Afghanistan likely to sign agreement on Shahtoot dam, which will provide clean drinking water to 2 million people of Kabul and will also be used for irrigation: Sources

8:30 am: DMK, CPI, AAP and Shiv Sena have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi'.

8:20 am: Rescue operation at the tunnel (in Chamoli) is underway, we are hopeful that we'll be able to clear the way by noon: Ashok Kumar, DGP #Uttarakhand

8:10 am: The operation was carried out the entire night and is under progress. A lot of debris has been removed. We have not been able to establish any contact till now: Aparna Kumar, DIG Sector HQ, ITBP Dehradun

8:00 am: Rescue operation continues at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand

#WATCH | Rescue operation continues at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/eIeAkndKY9 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

7:45 am: Rescue operations to recover trapped victims in the tunnel in Tapovan, Uttarakhand continues as the day breaks. Visuals of the equipment used and the personnel posted from the scene of the operations

7:30 am: The operation is still underway to rescue the persons who're still trapped in the tunnel in Tapovan, Uttarakhand. SDRF personnel along with members of other rescue teams have been engaged the entire while in its (rescue operation's) conduction. Visuals from last night

7:15 am: Tamil Nadu: Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala reaches her place of residence in Chennai. She was greeted by an enormous presence of the public upon her arrival

7:00 am: The UP govt accused the Punjab govt in the Supreme Court, alleging that the latter(Punjab) was colluding with BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari who is wanted in UP in relation to various criminal cases

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan