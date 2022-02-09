New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will focus on the Parliament Budget Session. Since its beginning on January 31, the Parliament has witnessed some heated exchanges between the government and the opposition. On Tuesday, PM Modi had launched a scathing attack at Congress, blaming the grand old party for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Emergency and the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.

Besides Parliament, we will also focus on 2022 assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Today, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will visit Goa to campaign for the BJP.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:30 hours: Also Read - UP Election 2022: Importance of Pandava's capital Hastinapur in forming govt in state | Jagran Explainer

11:07 hours: TRS MPs protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament over PM Modi's remark on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana bifurcation in the House.

10:57 hours: If you hate Congress, Gandhi Ji, Nehru Ji,or Rahul Ji, say all that outside Parliament. He (PM Modi) dropped our issues of Pegasus, COVID, inflation, etc... We weren't even born when Congress fought and won independence. He misused his motion of thanks and left his principles, says Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge.

10:21 hours: Kerala MPs protest in Parliament, allege discrimination in Budgetary allocation to their state.

9:57 hours: Congress MP KC Venugopal has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the increase in attack on Christian minorities and their institutions in the country.

9:37 hours: BJP MP Seema Dwivedi has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the installation of a portrait of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Parliament House.

9:27 hours: Just In: India reports 71,365 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,72,211 recoveries and 1,217 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 8,92,828 (2.11 per cent)

Death toll: 5,05,279

Daily positivity rate: 4.54 per cent

Total vaccination: 1,70,87,06,705

8:57 hours: Just In: BJP MP Deepak Prakash has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over illegal mining of coal in Jharkhand.

8:27 hours: They are descendants of Godse. They are people with the mindset same as those who killed Gandhi. They are the same who want to disrespect the Constitution of Ambedkar. They don't trust rule of law but rule of gun. They don't trust ballots but bullets, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

7:54 hours: If I win the upcoming election, it will be a win for people of Khatima and Uttarakhand. PM Modi has done the work of providing free vaccines in the country. The cost of a single dose of vaccine is Rs 1,750, we have provided 3 doses free of cost, says Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

7:30 hours: Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will visit poll-bound Goa today. According to the BJP release, the two Union Ministers will hold public rallies and door-to-door meetings in the Konkan state.

