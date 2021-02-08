New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

In one of the worst tragedies, a glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, triggering massive floods and landslides in the region. So far, seven bodies have been recovered and 16 others have been rescued while over 125 are still missing. Amid this PM Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat have announced ex-gratia for the kin of those who lost their lives, asking the authorities to provide immediate assistance to those in need.

Here are the LIVE Updates from February 8:

9:49 am: Sending prayers for the souls lost to the Uttarkhand flood and wishing courage to those who are fighting the disaster. May those who are still missing be found in good health. We are with you, dear friends in India, says Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering

9:49 am: India reports 11,831 new COVID-19 cases, 11,904 discharges, and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,08,38,194

Total discharges: 1,05,34,505

Death toll: 1,55,080

Active cases: 1,48,609

Total Vaccination: 58,12,362

9:23 am: Uttarakhand Floods

Uttarakhand: Rescue operation continues on the second day at Joshimath in Chamoli where a flash flood, triggered due to glacier burst, occurred y'day.



12 people were rescued from one tunnel y'day. The second tunnel is being cleared with the help of JCB machines to rescue people pic.twitter.com/WEe0qA6rXi — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

9:11 am: A total of 20,19,00,614 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 7th February. Of these, 5,32,236 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:04 am: BREAKING | Government asks Twitter to remove 1178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts spreading misinformation and provocative content around farmers' protests.

8:43 am: Uttarakhand Floods | We've intensified search operation at the 2nd tunnel. We've information that around 30 people are trapped there. Around 300 ITBP jawans are deployed to clear the tunnel. Local administration says that around 170 people are missing, says ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey.

ITBP rescued 12 people from a tunnel yesterday, these 30 are trapped in a different tunnel. Rescue operation is underway in different areas. More teams will be sent there if it is required, we are focussing on rescuing people from the tunnel first, he added.

8:42 am: Uttarakhand Floods | The operation to rescue the people trapped in a tunnel is underway. Efforts are on to clear the tunnel with the help of JCB machine. A total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places so far, says Chamoli Police

7:51 am: Uttarakhand Floods | Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sends his condolences over the flash floods in Uttarakhand. "Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time," he says.

7:28 am: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale, occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 4:56 am today: National Center for Seismology

7:26 am: Mizoram in last 24 hours reported just one fresh COVID-19 case.

Total cases: 4,383

Active cases: 25

Discharges: 4,350

Total deaths: 9

