February 7.

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound West Bengal and Assam. In Assam, PM Modi will launch 'Asom Mala' -- a programme for state highways and major district roads -- while he will dedicate an LPG import terminal built by BPCL to the nation in West Bengal.

Here are the LIVE Updates from February 7:

11:51 am: India is now 3rd topmost country with highest doses of COVID-19 Vaccine administered. More than 57.75 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

11:22 pm: Saddened to hear about the passing of Akhtar Ali, a true tennis legend. ‘Akhtar Sir' coached many of India’s tennis champions. We conferred Bengal’s highest sporting award on him in 2015. Condolences to his family and admirers, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

10:55 am: India reports 12,059 new COVID-19 cases, 11,805 discharges, and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,08,26,363

Total discharges: 1,05,22,601

Death toll: 1,54,996

Active cases: 1,48,766

Total Vaccination: 57,75,322

10:50 am: Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Mindanao island in the Philippines, as per National Centre for Seismology.

10:45 am: Haridwar district administration has demanded 70,000 doses of COVID vaccines to vaccinate personnel posted on Kumbh Mela duty. The vaccination drive will begin on Monday, says District Magistrate C Ravishankar

10:23 am: Delhi Police rescued a 13-year-old girl child, who was kidnapped in Bawana, from the kidnappers near Raxaul border in Bihar. The girl is being handed over to the family, reports ANI.

10:22 am: India vs England 1st Test, Day 3: England all out for 578 runs in 190.1 overs

9:22 am: Also Read -- PM Modi, Rajnath Singh's intervention can resolve impasse over farm laws, feels Sharad Pawar

8:35 am: Just In: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducts raid in Mumbai's Andheri-Dongri area

8:32 am: Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, with overall air quality index standing at 159, says to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)

8:02 am: Actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading lewd videos on a website. She will be produced before a court in Mumbai today: Mumbai Police

7:19 am: A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area today morning. No injuries have been reported so far.

7:14 am: PM Modi will also Assam today and will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads.

7:12 am: PM Modi will visit West Bengal's Haldia today and dedicate LPG import terminal built by BPCL to the nation there. He will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi–Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project.

