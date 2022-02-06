New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at English Jagran will continue our focus on the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. Today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Punjab. During the visit, he might announce the party's Chief Ministerial face as the power tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi intensifies.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:21 hours: Educational institutions for classes 9 and above, along with all degree colleges, will be reopen from February 7, 2022, until further orders, says Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi.

7:56 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a virtual rally in poll-bound Goa today at around 4.30 pm, as per the Goa BJP unit.

7:30 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to release BJP's poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 today.

7:23 hours: Rahul Gandhi might announce Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly elections 2022 today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma