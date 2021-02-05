Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of February 5.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the valedictory function of the Aero India 2021 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station today. Aero India 2021 is being organised in Bengaluru. The three-day event which began from February 3 will end today.

Here are the LIVE Updates from January 5:

9:46 am: Sensex currently at 50,948.73; up by 334.44 points. Nifty up by 96.40 points, currently at 14,992.05.

9:36 am: India reports 12,408 new COVID-19 cases, 15,853 discharges, and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,08,02,591

Total discharges: 1,04,96,308

Death toll: 1,54,823

Active cases: 1,51,460

Total Vaccination: 49,59,445

9:24 am: The Reserve Bank of India will today announce its final bi-monthly monetary policy review for the financial year 2020-21.

8:55 am: A total of 19,99,31,795 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 4th February. Of these, 7,15,776 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

8:54 am: On a plea filed by students of different law colleges, Allahabad High Court has asked the state government as to 'how many police stations in the state are not having toilets for women'.

8:54 am: The Centre has apprised Supreme Court that Tamil Nadu Governor, after considering all the facts on record and relevant documents, said that the President is the "appropriate competent authority" to deal with pardon plea of AG Perarivalan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

8:16 am: Meanwhile, schools in Delhi reopened today for classes 9th and 11. Visual from Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar area.

7:41 am: Delhi Police arrested Mewat based criminal Shahid Rafiq yesterday after a brief exchange of fire near Kalindi Kunj. Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol with 6 cartridges. Rafiq was taken to Safdarjung hospital after a leg injury in the exchange of fire, reports ANI.

7:36 am: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred near the Nepal-India border in Sikkim at 3:43 am today, says National Centre for Seismology.

7:30 am: President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the Aero India finale today in Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force Station.

