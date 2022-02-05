New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of February 5:

8:00 am: The third wave of Covid was likely to wane by February-end in Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal, said Additional director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Samiran Panda.

7:51 am: Tamil Nadu | AIADMK has given a chance to Edwin Prabhu, son of a sanitation worker to contest as a counselor candidate in Madurai. "Children of sanitation workers in my area do not have the facility to study online. If I win this election, I'll provide free WiFi to them," he said

7:45 am: Officers of CGST Thane Commissionerate arrested husband-wife, partners of a firm for collection but non payment of GST of Rs 12.23 Cr for more than a year, on manpower supply to big companies. Both remanded to 14 days Judicial Custody by magistrate on Feb 3: Thane Commissionerate

7:39 am: 2 terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF have been neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 2 pistols recovered: IGP Kashmir

7:31 am: Painless and Needleless ZYCOV-D Covid Vaccine launched in Patna. Three doses will be given at intervals of 28 days and 56 days. This program has been started at 3 vaccination centers. It is good for people who are afraid of needles: Civil surgeon Dr Vibha Singh

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan