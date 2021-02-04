Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates here

Here are the LIVE Updates of February 4:

9:05 am: Parts of Delhi received light rainfall today; visuals from ISBT road area. India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain/thunderstorm, hail at isolated places in the national capital today.

9:00 am: Gazipur border is closed. Traffic is diverted from Noida link road on NH 24, NH 9. Traffic is heavy on Murga mandi & Gazipur R/A, Road no. 56, Vikas marg, IP Extention, NH 24. Pl commute from other borders: Additional CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi.

8:50 am: A total of 19,92,16,019 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 3rd February. Of these, 7,42,841 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:45 am: Singhu, Piau Maniyari,Saboli, Auchandi borders are closed. Lampur, Safiabad,Singhu school & Palla toll tax borders are open. Follow an alternate route. Traffic is heavy & diverted from NH 44. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH 44: Addtional CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi

8:30 am: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing today.

8:15 am: We've come to know that a farmer Navneet ji who came from Canada & was participating in protest peacefully, was shot at by Police & lost his life, during tractor rally. Priyanka Gandhi ji will meet his family at his residence in Rampur today: UP Congress president Ajay Kr Lallu

8:05 am: A case has been registered against Sharjeel Usmani at Lucknow's Hazratganj Police Station in connection with his speech at Elgar Parishad, in Pune Maharashtra.

7:50 am: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria met with Lt General Issameldin Saeid Koko Abdalrrahman, Commander of Air Force, Sudan & discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation and training mechanisms between the two Air Forces: Indian Air Force

7:35 am: We recognize peaceful protests as hallmark of thriving democracy,&Indian SC has stated same. We encourage differences b/w parties be resolved through dialogue. US welcomes steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets&attract more pvt sector investment:US State Dept Spox

7:20 am: Possibility of rain during the next 3-4 hours in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi & western parts of Uttar Pradesh: India Meteorological Department

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan