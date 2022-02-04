New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of February 4:

10:40 am: It's a political arrest,being done to create pressure.If action had to be taken against someone,it should've been done over 4-5 months,not in one single day. It's being done purposely. Channi is a Scheduled Caste CM,they want to hassle&demoralise him: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress

10:30 am: Union Health Ministry postpones NEET PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12

10:10 am: "I have taken a resolution that until we uproot Congress party in Rajasthan in 2023 and form BJP govt (in 2023 Rajasthan polls) with an absolute majority, I will not wear 'mala' and 'safa' and not have dinner," says Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia in Aligarh.

10:02 am: Police arrested two persons for firing on the car of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi yesterday. The arms used in the crime were recovered. The accused said they were hurt by his remarks against a particular religion. They will be produced before the court: UP ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar

9:53 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Tamil Nadu Governor returning the Bill exempting the state from NEET Medical Exam.

9:40 am: Kerala BJP president K Surendran to lead a delegation and meet Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament today, over the Silver Line project.

9:30 am: India reports 1,49,394 fresh COVID cases (13% lower than yesterday), 2,46,674 recoveries, and 1072 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 14,35,569 Death toll: 5,00,055 Daily positivity rate: 9.27% Total vaccination: 168.47 crore

9:15 am: Vava Suresh is now without ventilator support. He's talking to doctors/nurses & responding to medicines. His condition improved. Doctors have recommended continuing his stay in ICU for 24-48 hrs: Dr Jayakumar TK, Superintendent,Govt medical college-hospital, Gandhinagar, Kottayam

9:00 am: "If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM... You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," said State Congress chief Navjot S Sidhu amid sloganeering by supporters.

8:30 am: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency today. Before the nomination, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister & State BJP In-Charge Dharmendra Pradhan will address a rally in the city

8:00 am: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to deliberate on lifting night curfew and reopening of schools during its meeting on February 4 in view of the decline in Covid cases.

7:51 am: Himachal Pradesh | Students for Tibet (SFT) protest against Beijing Winter Olympics. I'm representing all the political prisoners not only in Tibet but in all the occupied countries by China. we are protesting the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Tenzin Passang, SFT

7:45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune

7:39 am: Manipuri actor Shri RK Somendro Singh (Kaiku) and other leading artists join BJP in Manipur in presence of Chief Minister Shri N Biren Singh, State in charge Sambit Patra, and office-bearers

7:31 am: We've assured our doctors that 2 month salary will be provided to them very soon. We are in a financial crisis. Delhi govt is not helping us at all. Kejriwal Ji should pay us our 12.5% share. We're trying our best to run the hospital: Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, Mayor East Delhi EDMC

7:24 am: 2 persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway. They carried out the act upon being hurt by Owaisi's anti-Hindu statements: Deepak Bhuker, SP Hapu

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan