Here are the LIVE Updates of February 3:

8:50 am: A total of 19,84,73,178 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 2nd February. Of these, 7,21,121 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:35 am: Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 362: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

8:25 am: Bahujan Samaj Party, CPI, All India Trinamool Congress , Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, CPI(M) have given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation.

8:10 am: Delhi Police have registered an FIR against four persons for allegedly chasing TV actress Prachi Tehlan's car and abusing her in Rohini area on Feb 1 night. The accused were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident, as per the FIR.

8:00 am: Dense to very dense fog observed in isolated pockets over east UP; moderate to dense fog observed in isolated pockets over west UP & Bihar; shallow to moderate fog observed in isolated pockets over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura: IMD

7:50 am: US Congress members issue a statement to the Pakistan ambassador Asad Majeed Khan urging the Government of Pakistan to undertake 'a full review of the acquittal in the case of Daniel Pearl.'

7:40 am: Maharashtra: Video of stray dogs inside a patient ward at Government Medical College(GMC) Nagpur goes viral "We're investigating the incident to verify facts which surfaced in the purported video. We will take action against the people responsible," says Superintendent, GMC Nagpur

7:25 am: Telangana: National Cadet Corps Directorate Andhra Pradesh & Telangana wins best NCC Directorate award "It's a proud moment. This year we restricted activities due to #COVID19. This isn't the first time we've won the award though," says Deputy DG of AP&Telangana NCC Directorate

7:10 am: Rajasthan: IPS officer Manish Agarwal arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Rajasthan "He has been arrested today in a Prevention of Corruption Act case. His place of residence is currently being searched. He's earlier served as Dausa SP," says ACB DG BL Soni(right)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan