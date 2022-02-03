New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:32 hours: Chhattisgarh records 2,764 COVID-19 cases, 14 fatalities. Infection tally rises to 11,31,868, death toll 13,883. Number of active cases stands at 21,475, says state health department.

8:10 hours: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Paurya will file their nomination papers for assembly elections 2022 today.

7:34 hours: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram) during the next two hours (issued at 7 am), says IMD.

7:30 hours: We have to work for the youth and generate employment for them. The reason I joined BJP is that it is a nationalist party... Samajwadi Party is nowhere in the fight, BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh again... I will file my nomination on February 3, says BJP's Rajeshwar Singh.

7:25 hours: Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh's Raipur today to lay the foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' and inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma