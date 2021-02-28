Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of February 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. In the last Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.

Here are the LIVE Updates from February 28:

13:36 pm: Schools, colleges, private coaching classes here to remain closed till March 14, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. No public movement expect essential services allowed between 11 pm to 6 am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till March 14, says Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

13:21 pm: PM Modi congratulates President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by ISRO's PSLV-C51.

"This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil," PM Modi says.

12:58 pm: Congress collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics, says Amit Shah.

12:53 pm: Erstwhile Congress government in Pudhucherry did "petty politics" on implementing Central government schemes, says Amit Shah.

12:52 pm: Some days ago, Rahul Gandhi had asked why there is no fisheries department. I want to know from people whether they want a leader who doesn't know that Department of Fisheries has been in existence for 2 years (since 2019), says Amit Shah.

12:45 pm: About 75 per cent of Puducherry youth unemployed, if you vote NDA government, we will reduce the unemployment rate to less than 40 per cent, says Amit Shah.

12:42 pm: So many Congress workers are joining BJP, not just in Puducherry but all over the country because there is no place for merit in Congress, says Amit Shah.

12:40 pm: In the upcoming polls, an NDA government will be formed in Puducherry, says Amit Shah.

12:10 pm: Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain reasons for the surge in cases and coordinate with the State Health Departments in COVID-19 control and containment measures, says Health Ministry.

The Centre has told the States to follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super spreading events. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts were also strongly emphasised, it added.

12:09 pm: Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. 86.37 per cent of the new cases are from these six states, says Health Ministry.

11:55 am: BJP's Ranjit Das has insulted us a lot. In the next elections, we will not be with the BJP. We have now decided to go with Congress-led alliance, says Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Pramila Rani Brahma.

11:32 am: Many people from across the country are contributing to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Like, Pramodji, from Bettiah, who was working in a LED blub factory in Delhi, understood the process of blub production and started a small LED blubs manufacturing unit at this native place: PM Modi

11:16 am: We must understand our responsibility towards water conservation. In a few days, the Jal Shakti Ministry will launch a campaign 'Catch the Rain'. Its slogan is 'Catch the Rain, where it falls, when it falls': PM Modi

11:16 am: Today is National Science Day. It is dedicated to the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by scientist Dr CV Raman. Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science: PM Modi

11:15 am: I have experienced the spiritual loftiness of Sant Ravidas ji’s life and his energy at the pilgrimage site. Friends, Ravidas ji used to say, says PM Modi

11:09 am: PM Modi talks about importance of water, pays tribute to Guru Ravidas

11:06 am: Friends, possibly there is another reason to associate the month of Magh with water– after this, winters come to an end and summers start knocking. Hence, for the conservation of water, we should begin efforts right away, says PM Modi

11:05 am: In every society of the world, invariably, there is one tradition or the other with respect to a river. Many civilizations have evolved along the banks of rivers. Since our culture is thousands of years old,the spread of this phenomenon is more evident here: PM Modi

11:00 am: PM Modi addresses nation via Mann Ki Baat, talks about importance of rivers

10:52 am: PM Modi to address nation via Mann Ki Baat shortly

10:26 am: There's wave of change in West Bengal. TMC didn't let farmers and poor benefit from the Centre's policies. There's violence and corruption in the State. First, it was the communist and Congress, who ruined Bengal and now TMC. Indeed, '2 May Didi-Gayi, BJP Aayi', says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

9:28 am: People violating COVID-19 SOPs at 2021 Kumbh Mela Haridwar, will be prosecuted. Pilgrims are required to register by uploading a medical certificate, RT-PCR report not older than 72 hrs, following which E-pass will be issued for the fair, says Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash.

9:28 am: India reports 16,752 new COVID-19 cases, 11,718 discharges and 113 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,10,96,731

Total discharges: 1,07,75,169

Death toll: 1,57,051

Active cases: 1,64,511

Total Vaccination: 1,43,01,266

8:52 am: Woman stabbed by a snatcher for resisting attempt in Adarsh Nagar area yesterday, died at a hospital later; further investigation underway: Delhi Police

8:19 am: We are fully geared up to conduct free, fair, independent and credible election in Kerala. Notification will be issued on March 12. We have issued directions to all the authorities in the state government to ensure compliance of the model code of conduct, says Kerala Chief Electoral Officer

7:47 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address a public meeting in Puducherry's Karaikal and Vijay Sankalp rally in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram today.

7:21 am: US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorisation for a third safe and effective vaccine to help us defeat the COVID-19 pandemic — the Janssen COVID-19 (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine, says White House.

7:21 am: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait will be touring five states in March to drum up support for ongoing farmers' protest against Centre's new agriculture laws, reports PTI.

7:21 am: PM Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today.

